Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.50 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $69.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.