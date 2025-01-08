Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,369 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 2.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $63,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $181.75 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $192.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.58.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

