TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2939 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSPY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.