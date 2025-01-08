TD Cowen Lowers CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $480.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $610.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.09.

CACI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $414.74. 53,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International has a 52-week low of $321.85 and a 52-week high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in CACI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

