Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

