Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.0 million-$233.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.8 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Get Tenable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $226,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,273.34. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $100,139.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,415.12. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $862,879. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.