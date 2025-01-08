TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

WULF has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Canada lowered TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

TeraWulf Trading Down 5.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

WULF opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 258.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 227,186 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 419.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 417,369 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

