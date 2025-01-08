The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $25.00

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $100.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Detroit Legal News’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Detroit Legal News Price Performance

DTRL opened at $365.00 on Wednesday. Detroit Legal News has a 12 month low of $305.00 and a 12 month high of $374.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.78.

About Detroit Legal News

The Detroit Legal News Company engages in printing and publishing business. The company, through its division, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal and real estate newspapers; and Inland Press provides commercial printing services in Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was founded in 1895 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

