The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $25.00

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $100.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Detroit Legal News’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.
Detroit Legal News Price Performance
DTRL opened at $365.00 on Wednesday. Detroit Legal News has a 12 month low of $305.00 and a 12 month high of $374.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.78.
About Detroit Legal News
