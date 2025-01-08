THG (LON:THG) Shares Up 11.6% – Here’s Why

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.28 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.03 ($0.59). 3,710,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,428,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.15 ($0.53).

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on THG from GBX 66 ($0.82) to GBX 53 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The firm has a market cap of £676.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.16, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.04.

In other news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 153,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.89 ($93,562.74). Also, insider Charles Allen purchased 542,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £249,320 ($311,027.94). 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

