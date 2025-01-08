TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

NYSE TKO opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $149.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.55 and a beta of 1.07.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $4,494,672.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,677 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,713.38. This trade represents a 30.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 263,200 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,519,731.39. This represents a 169.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 600,647 shares of company stock valued at $86,815,728 and have sold 65,624 shares valued at $9,314,671. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in TKO Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TKO Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after purchasing an additional 383,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,185,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

