Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 48,039,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 70,497,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.80. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -17.63 EPS for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

