Totally (LON:TLY) Trading Up 14.8% – Should You Buy?

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11). 430,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 662,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.59 million, a PE ratio of -447.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

