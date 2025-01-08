Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$170,945.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$68.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,945.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,216.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,252.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.27 per share, with a total value of C$155,664.50.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,310.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.95 per share, with a total value of C$159,875.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$68.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.44. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$69.70.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C($0.26). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.6809091 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.42.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

