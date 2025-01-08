Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 234,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 105,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Tower Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which includes 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares situated in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; and the More Creek project that consists of 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares located in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.