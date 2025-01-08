TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,452.00.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,253.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,283.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,306.84. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $975.00 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,525 shares of company stock worth $88,134,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,583,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

