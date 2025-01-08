Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Price

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WY. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 211,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 72,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

