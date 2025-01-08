Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Polaris by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 545.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 167.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 8,867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

