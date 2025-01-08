UBS Group Cuts Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $45.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Papa Johns International has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $78.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 27.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

