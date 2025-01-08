UBS Group Cuts Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $45.00

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2025

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZAFree Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Papa Johns International has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $78.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 27.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.