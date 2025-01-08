UBS Group Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $69.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 30,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,176,000 after buying an additional 1,066,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

