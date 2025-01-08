United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.36.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.61. The stock had a trading volume of 252,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,857. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.77. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,164.36. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,422 shares of company stock worth $53,498,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

