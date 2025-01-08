VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.99 and last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 17371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,214,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

