Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Reduced by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 82,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.05. 63,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,328. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.60.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

