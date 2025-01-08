Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 750.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 320,634 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,023,000 after buying an additional 161,415 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 953,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after acquiring an additional 154,578 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 134,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,051. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

