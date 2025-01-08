Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $258.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

