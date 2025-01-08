Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $67,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,499,000 after purchasing an additional 479,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,599. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.67 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.