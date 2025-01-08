Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $169.52. 989,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,559. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.04.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

