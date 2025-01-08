Venu Holding Corporation Reports Strong Sales of Fire Pit Suites, Projecting Growth for 2025

Colorado Springs, Colorado, January 7, 2025 – Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) revealed its impressive sales performance for its fire pit suites in the year 2024, showcasing a record-breaking $77.7 million in sales. The company projects substantial growth, aiming to exceed $200 million in 2025.

The premium hospitality and entertainment company, recognized for its innovative approach to live entertainment, closed out December 2024 with over $11 million in luxury fire pit suite sales. This robust performance extended Venu’s consistent streak of multi-million-dollar monthly sales, signaling a strong demand for exclusive ownership opportunities within the entertainment industry.

Venu’s unique offerings include custom-built Owners Clubs, The Aikman Club (in partnership with NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman and EIGHT Elite Lite Lager), and the highly sought-after premium Fire Pit Suites. These suites, available at all Venu amphitheater locations, offer investors exclusive lifetime access to concerts, premium amenities, and significant financial benefits.

J.W. Roth, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Venu, expressed satisfaction with the company’s achievements, highlighting the increasing demand for these real estate investments. Roth acknowledged the unique concept behind the Fire Pit Suites, emphasizing their significant contribution to Venu’s growth trajectory.

Strategically targeting underserved markets for expansion, Venu operates venues in Gainesville, GA, and Colorado Springs, CO, with additional projects underway in Broken Arrow, OK, Oklahoma City, OK, El Paso, TX, and McKinney, TX. With five markets in pre-construction, Venu is set for substantial growth, reshaping the landscape of entertainment experiences.

Venu Holding Corporation, founded by entrepreneur J.W. Roth, has gained national recognition for its commitment to crafting luxury entertainment destinations focused on delivering exceptional experiences. Through strategic partnerships and a disruptive approach to live entertainment, Venu continues to redefine the industry’s future.

Please note that certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. The company advises careful consideration of risks and uncertainties detailed in its SEC filings. Venu disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on new information or future events, except as required by law.

