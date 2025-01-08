VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

VersaBank Stock Down 3.0 %

TSE VBNK opened at C$19.73 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$12.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.87. The stock has a market cap of C$512.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of VersaBank from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

