Versarien (LON:VRS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 38435680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Versarien Stock Up 11.4 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £908,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
