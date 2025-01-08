VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of VFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

