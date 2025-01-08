VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VFLO)

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
Shares of VFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $37.04.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
