VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:USTB)

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of USTB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. 71,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,763. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.