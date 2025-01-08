VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:USTB)

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of USTB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. 71,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,763. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
