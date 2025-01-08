VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VSMV)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VSMV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 3,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.