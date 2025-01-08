VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW) Plans $0.01 Dividend

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0066 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.13.
