Wealth Group Ltd Buys 72,326 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,326 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. 1,252,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,712. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

