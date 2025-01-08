Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,183,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 554,491 shares during the period. Finally, Kize Capital LP purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

