Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,849,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,571,000 after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 51.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period.

BATS KJAN opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $440.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

