Weaver Consulting Group Sells 111 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

