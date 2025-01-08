Weaver Consulting Group Sells 91 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

GLD stock opened at $244.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.48 and a 200-day moving average of $236.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.