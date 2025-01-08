Weaver Consulting Group Takes Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 503.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
