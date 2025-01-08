Wedbush Has Positive Outlook for PulteGroup FY2024 Earnings

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2025

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $13.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $107.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.98. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.8% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 39,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 130,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10,625.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.