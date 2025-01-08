Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Get Leidos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Leidos Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.57. The company had a trading volume of 190,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos has a 12 month low of $107.73 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.