What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for Quanterix Q1 Earnings?

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Quanterix in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanterix from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quanterix stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $454.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 31.4% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 2,261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 200,851 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 26.5% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 876,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 183,387 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 48.9% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 414,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 136,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 129.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 108,503 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

