What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for LYV Q4 Earnings?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.51). The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

LYV stock opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 48.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

