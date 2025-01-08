What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TSE:AYA Q1 Earnings?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYA. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.72.

Shares of AYA opened at C$11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Also, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total value of C$724,145.52. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

