Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA) versus Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Critical Contrast

Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA – Get Free Report) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Williston and Inozyme Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Williston alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williston 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Inozyme Pharma has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 518.18%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Williston.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williston N/A N/A N/A Inozyme Pharma N/A -88.42% -57.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Williston and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Williston and Inozyme Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williston N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$71.17 million ($1.56) -1.76

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Williston has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats Williston on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williston

(Get Free Report)

Williston Holding Company, Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Williston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.