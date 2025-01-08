Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 138,600,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 60,835,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).
Woodbois Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
About Woodbois
Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.
