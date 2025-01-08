Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 138,600,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 60,835,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Woodbois Limited is an active leader in forestry management which produces and trades in sustainable African hardwood products while seeking positive impact on people and the planet.

Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.

