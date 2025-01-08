Worth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 119.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. 713,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

