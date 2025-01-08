Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,377 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

