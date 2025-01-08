Worth Asset Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 258.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,648 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. 3,119,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.