Worth Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,971 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 75,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,727,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. 2,390,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

